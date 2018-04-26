BMO lets senior banker go

Scott Graham, head of US FICC sales and primary dealer syndicate, has left the bank. He joined BMO Capital Markets in 2010, leaving a managing director position at NatWest Markets (then Royal Bank of Scotland) where he headed up the SSA desk.He was hired as ...
