BMO lets senior banker go

BMO Capital Markets has parted ways with one of its senior syndicate bankers.

  • By Craig McGlashan, Lewis McLellan
  • 02:00 PM

Scott Graham, head of US FICC sales and primary dealer syndicate, has left the bank. He joined BMO Capital Markets in 2010, leaving a managing director position at NatWest Markets (then Royal Bank of Scotland) where he headed up the SSA desk.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,139.07 58 12.81%
2 HSBC 19,790.42 41 9.70%
3 JPMorgan 16,706.47 37 8.19%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.72%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,692.17 42 7.20%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,445.19 36 8.96%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.29%
3 HSBC 16,371.81 48 7.17%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.52%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 5.89%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,247.49 146 7.92%
2 JPMorgan 44,231.52 199 7.74%
3 HSBC 41,435.00 137 7.25%
4 Barclays 33,171.31 97 5.80%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,297.39 84 5.30%