Watermark
Go to Asia edition

T-Mobile dials in $38bn of loans for Sprint buy

T-Mobile US has lined up $38bn of fully committed loans to finance its $26bn purchase of US telecommunications company Sprint.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 02:30 PM

The US arm of Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile US has mandated Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBC to provide the loan.

T-Mobile US’ loan is split between a $19bn two year secured bridge loan, an $8bn unsecured ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 143,897.40 393 11.68%
2 JPMorgan 130,348.22 362 10.58%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 71,827.49 250 5.83%
4 Citi 68,554.05 208 5.56%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 61,358.62 422 4.98%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,550.00 4 10.16%
2 JPMorgan 2,426.50 4 9.67%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,273.16 5 9.06%
4 Mizuho 2,238.89 4 8.92%
5 HSBC 2,100.00 4 8.37%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.20%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.07%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 6.02%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 5.98%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.81%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,749.48 24 10.59%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.71%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.17%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 5.61%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.18%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%