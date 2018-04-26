Watermark
MIAX launches SPIKES volatility index

Miami International Securities Exchange (MIAX Options) has started publishing a new equity volatility index based on options for an exchange traded fund referencing the blue-chip S&P 500.

MIAX Options plans to follow up the index launch with cash-settled options in the second half of 2018. The index was developed by provider T3 Index, which specialises in volatility indices across asset classes. Miami International Holdings, MIAX Options' holding company, has an exclusive licence to develop listed ...

