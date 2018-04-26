Polyphor's Sfr116m float to fight anti-microbial resistance

UBS and Deutsche Bank are global coordinators.
The all-primary deal, originally announced on April 9, includes a capital increase of up to 3.33m new shares, plus a size increase option of another 1.33m shares. There is a greenshoe of 0.333m shares.Polyphor’s pre-IPO shareholders Ingro Finanz, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.