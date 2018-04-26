Austrian covered bond duo line up as pricing equilibrium nears

Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark has mandated DZ Bank, Erste Group, LBBW, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit for an Aaa-rated €500m no-grow long dated fixed rate Austrian covered bond.The last Austrian 10 year transaction was issued in January by Raiffeisenlandesbank NiederÖsterreich-Wien (RLB NW) at mid-swaps flat. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.