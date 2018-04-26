Austrian covered bond duo line up as pricing equilibrium nears Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark and Hypo Oberösterreich are the only two issuers visibly planning covered bond deals, but with three major Spanish banks emerging from blackout on Friday, there is hope for more Spanish supply. In the meantime, secondary market flow has become more balanced with demand noted particularly at the long end.

