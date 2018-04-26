Watermark
Enel-F2i solar firm refinances with €1bn project loan

Gruppo EF Solare Italia, Italy's leading photovoltaic solar energy company, has signed a €1bn project finance loan to refinance its debt after rapid growth through acquisitions.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 02:15 PM

Banca Imi, BNP Paribas, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Crédit Agricole, ING and UniCredit are providing the non-recourse facility.

The refinancing “consolidates EF Solare Italia’s growth over the past few years,” the company said on Friday, adding that the money would be used to ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 127,828.33 355 10.98%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 123,353.09 381 10.59%
3 Citi 65,484.35 200 5.62%
4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 60,891.48 420 5.23%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 54,142.80 245 4.65%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,550.00 4 10.16%
2 JPMorgan 2,426.50 4 9.67%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,273.16 5 9.06%
4 Mizuho 2,238.89 4 8.92%
5 HSBC 2,100.00 4 8.37%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.23%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.11%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 6.06%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.85%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,749.48 24 10.61%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.73%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.18%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 5.63%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.20%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%