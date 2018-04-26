Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Energo Pro ups pricing on bond

Energo Pro, a hydro power plant operator and electricity distributor in Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey, opened books at 4.5%-4.75% on Friday, higher than the low to mid-4% it originally indicated.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 11:00 AM

Energo Pro wrapped up investor meetings on Wednesday and the leads circulated an announcement the following day stating that pricing feedback was in the context of low to mid 4%.

But when the deal was announced on Friday, the leads indicated initial price thoughts of 4.5%-4.75% for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 30,380.54 120 10.36%
2 HSBC 26,419.12 143 9.01%
3 JPMorgan 18,867.93 87 6.43%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 18,316.97 106 6.24%
5 Deutsche Bank 18,009.34 57 6.14%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 10,361.58 28 19.45%
2 HSBC 6,849.02 14 12.86%
3 JPMorgan 5,241.20 20 9.84%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,891.51 5 9.18%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,930.95 15 7.38%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 12,224.83 37 11.28%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 11,235.99 34 10.36%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,804.69 18 8.12%
4 JPMorgan 8,458.20 32 7.80%
5 HSBC 8,281.68 31 7.64%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 1,287.73 4 19.68%
1 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 19.68%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 737.00 2 11.27%
4 Deutsche Bank 574.45 4 8.78%
5 Commerzbank Group 375.90 3 5.75%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 3,829.20 65 23.24%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,012.31 51 12.21%
3 HDFC Bank 1,627.98 30 9.88%
4 ICICI Bank 1,242.43 43 7.54%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,067.50 11 6.48%