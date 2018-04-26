Wika Realty aims for $230m in Indonesia flotation

The firm, a unit of state-owned Wijaya Karya, is selling about 25% of its enlarged share capital at an indicative range of between Rph195 and Rph255 apiece. The listing will offer 12.5bn shares to raise Rph2.4tr to Rph3.2tr.Wika Realty provides property development, management and construction services ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.