Ygrene slashes cost of funds with PACE industry’s first S&P stamp

GoodGreen 2018-1, which is backed by a blended pool of residential and commercial PACE liens, was priced via Nomurathis week. The $340.4m ‘A’ notes were priced at 100bp over swaps, making it the tightest pricing for a Ygrene transaction, said Ygrene executives speaking with GlobalCapital on Thursday. ...
