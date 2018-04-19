Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Rising US yield tide lifts SSA boats at short end

A flattening and rising US Treasury yield curve may be sparking concerns of a slowdown for the US economy but it is having the opposite effect on the short end of the dollar market for public sector borrowers, writes Craig McGlashan.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08:00 PM

The 10 year US Treasury yield this week topped 3% for the first time since 2014, while short end dollar yields “are the best we have seen since the start of the crisis when central banks started cutting rates heavily”, said a head of SSA DCM.

Those levels ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,051.28 56 12.87%
2 HSBC 19,540.53 40 9.65%
3 JPMorgan 16,456.57 36 8.13%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.79%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,692.17 42 7.26%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,432.97 35 9.01%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.33%
3 HSBC 16,371.81 48 7.22%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.56%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 5.93%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 44,983.26 140 7.95%
2 JPMorgan 43,865.99 193 7.75%
3 HSBC 41,027.11 135 7.25%
4 Barclays 33,170.15 96 5.86%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,297.39 84 5.35%