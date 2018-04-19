UKAR offloads B&B mortgages to Barclays-led consortium

The winning bid by the Barclays-led consortium, with Pimco funds providing equity, will net £5.3bn for UKAR, and allows B&B to fully repay the remaining £4.7bn loan outstanding to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).The consortium — consisting of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide, Natwest and Santander — ...
