Russian volatility sinks Cherkizovo share sale

Cherkizovo, the Russian meat and sausage producer seeking to list on the Moscow Exchange, has failed to get its re-IPO away, citing market volatility as a reason for postponing its deal.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 01:30 PM

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Sberbank were global coordinators on the $300m-plus secondary public offering.

Cherkizovo is the second Russian equity capital markets deal to be postponed during the past fortnight. IBS IT, a Russian technology company, froze its IPO last Monday.

Russian equities have been in ...

