New Hampshire utilities company issues rare rate reduction bond

The Public Service Company of New Hampshire, an electric utility company that services 70% of the state, is issuing a rare $636m rate reduction bond to finance costs relating to the divestiture of 15 fossil fuel and hydroelectric generation plants.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 25 Apr 2018
The Public Service Company of New Hampshire (PSNH) has obtained a finance order from the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission that allows them to finance costs relating to the divestiture of 15 power generation assets through a securitization structure called a rate reduction bond (RRB). PSNH is authorised ...

