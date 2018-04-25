Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISDA pushes for CCP 'supervisory cooperation'

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association on Wednesday pushed for “enhanced supervisory cooperation” between clearing houses in the wake of Brexit.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 25 Apr 2018

In a paper published on Wednesday during ISDA's AGM in Miami, the body once again rejected powers to relocate clearing houses, citing fragmentation concerns, increased systemic risk and higher costs.

The European Commission suggested that systemically important clearing houses could be forced to relocate to the European Union ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 144,600.11 538 8.12%
2 JPMorgan 134,850.50 558 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 121,929.46 400 6.85%
4 Barclays 103,160.58 369 5.79%
5 Goldman Sachs 100,615.93 288 5.65%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,749.48 24 10.68%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.77%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.22%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 5.66%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.23%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 26 Apr 2018
1 Goldman Sachs 5,976.79 28 10.24%
2 JPMorgan 4,842.28 23 8.30%
3 Citi 4,170.20 23 7.15%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,055.26 23 6.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,713.30 22 4.65%