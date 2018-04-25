ISDA pushes for CCP 'supervisory cooperation'

In a paper published on Wednesday during ISDA's AGM in Miami, the body once again rejected powers to relocate clearing houses, citing fragmentation concerns, increased systemic risk and higher costs.The European Commission suggested that systemically important clearing houses could be forced to relocate to the European Union ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.