Single loan deals take centre stage in CMBS

A new conduit deal from Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, is the only new conduit deal in the pipeline this week, and only the third one so far this month. Barclays, Ladder Capital, and Argentic Real Estate Finance are also on the deal as sponsors ...
