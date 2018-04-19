Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EC tempts insurers back to ABS buffet

The European Commission intends to lower capital charges for insurance companies’ ABS holdings only two years after Solvency II rules were implemented, recognising that the low interest rate environment has led insurers to riskier investments.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 05:15 PM

Insurers will benefit from lower capital charges against securitization investments in senior and some non-senior tranches under EC proposals to amend the Solvency II framework implemented in January 2016, according to research from Rabobank.

The proposal in the form of an EC draft delegated regulation, in consultation ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,296 9 13.13
2 BNP Paribas 3,026 10 9.25
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 7.37
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.76
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 6.19

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 38,675.33 107 12.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,932.47 87 9.67%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 27,152.48 75 8.49%
4 JPMorgan 24,058.25 71 7.52%
5 Credit Suisse 20,203.15 48 6.31%