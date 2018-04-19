Watermark
CFTC backs ISDA on narrow credit events

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has added its voice to an industry effort to block out loopholes in the credit derivatives market that allow for participants to create credit events.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:30 PM

Ever since a controversial refinancing agreement between Havnonian Enterprises, a US real estate company, and GSO Capital Partners, credit derivatives players have broadly agreed on the need for restrictions on manufactured credit events in their market.  

In exchange for GSO’s refinancing of old with new bonds, Hovnanian ...

