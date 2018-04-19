LMA responds to demand, launches ECA documentation

Having worked with active bankers, lawyers and export credit agencies since February, the LMA has created a ‘starting point’ buyer credit agreement document.
Called the ECA Buyer Credit Facility, it is intended to promote efficiency, and acts as a further step towards standardising terms between export credit agencies.“The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.