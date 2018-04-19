Watermark
Huawei opts for euros over dollars but stays shorter

Chinese technology equipment company Hauwai dropped a planned dollar tranche on its latest visit to the corporate bond marker and chose to issue its first bond in euros. This did, however, mean the company opted for a five year maturity, rather than the 10 year tenor it had marketed for the dollar bond.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:30 PM

Huawei met with investors in Asia and Europe and held an investor conference call before announcing its debut euro deal using its Proven Glory Capital subsidiary. Proven Glory is a British Virgin Islands incorporated issuer, fully guaranteed by Huawei.

When the unrated issuer met with investors it ...

