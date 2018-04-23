Watermark
Go to Asia edition

VW prices first Italian auto loans ABS

Volkswagen Bank priced its €500m Italian auto lean ABS deal on Friday, with demand outstripping supply for both classes of bonds offered.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 23 Apr 2018

IPTs for both tranches were announced on Wednesday at high 20bp and 60bp area for the ‘A’ and ‘B’ classes.

Class ‘A’ was oversubscribed by 1.3 times, and demand did not waiver when pricing was tightened by 1bp from earlier guidance of 27bp on Thursday. The bonds were ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,296 9 13.13
2 BNP Paribas 3,026 10 9.25
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 7.37
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.76
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 6.19

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,494.89 105 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,932.47 87 9.92%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 26,900.77 74 8.62%
4 JPMorgan 23,547.25 70 7.55%
5 Credit Suisse 19,951.44 47 6.40%