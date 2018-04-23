Watermark
NMC Health re-adjusts CB after being deemed too pricey

NMC Health, the Abu Dhabi-based private hospitals company, had to revise the terms of its debut $450m convertible bond issue downwards on Monday after pushback from investors on the price.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 23 Apr 2018

Bookrunner JP Morgan launched the deal early at 7am, with an initial conversion premium range of 50% to 60% over the reference share price and a fixed coupon of 1.875%.

At 5pm in London, NMC revised the conversion premium downwards to 45%, outside the initial 50% to 60% range. 

“What ...

