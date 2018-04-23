BBVA secures second EIB guarantee for synthetic securitization BBVA secured a guarantee on Monday for a €2bn loan portfolio from the EIB Group, comprising the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund. The aim is to encourage BBVA to boost lending to Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises.

BBVA and EIB first teamed up in June 2017 on a similar transaction, which allowed BBVA to increase lending to SMEs by €640m at favourable rates. This transaction will fuel lending by a further €600m, according to an EIB press release. The guarantee takes the form of a ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. This transaction will fuel lending by a further €600m, according to an EIB press release. The guarantee takes the form of a ...