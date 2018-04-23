Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BBVA secures second EIB guarantee for synthetic securitization

BBVA secured a guarantee on Monday for a €2bn loan portfolio from the EIB Group, comprising the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund. The aim is to encourage BBVA to boost lending to Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 23 Apr 2018

BBVA and EIB first teamed up in June 2017 on a similar transaction, which allowed BBVA to increase lending to SMEs by €640m at favourable rates.

This transaction will fuel lending by a further €600m, according to an EIB press release. The guarantee takes the form of a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,296 9 13.13
2 BNP Paribas 3,026 10 9.25
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 7.37
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.76
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 6.19

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,494.89 105 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,932.47 87 9.92%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 26,900.77 74 8.62%
4 JPMorgan 23,547.25 70 7.55%
5 Credit Suisse 19,951.44 47 6.40%