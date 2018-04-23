MUFG appoints Asian operations head

In her new position, Chua will be responsible for enhancing the Japanese bank’s operational framework and support its growth strategy in Asia. She will report to Takayoshi Futae, chief executive officer for Asia and Oceania.Chua’s predecessor’s details were not disclosed in the press release. But GlobalCapital ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.