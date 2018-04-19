Watermark
Go to Asia edition

GSK gobbles debt for Novartis stake purchase

UK pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline has closed syndication on $13bn-equivalent of bridge loans to finance its purchase of Novartis’s stake in the two firms' consumer healthcare joint venture.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 02:45 PM

The bridge facilities comprise $8bn-equivalent and £3.5bn loans.

Barclays, Citi and JP Morgan underwrote the facilities, with Citi acting as agent. None of the banks was available for comment. They syndicated the debt to a wider group. All the banks invited joined the deal, according ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114,108.12 348 10.84%
2 JPMorgan 112,356.29 329 10.67%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 58,792.62 409 5.59%
4 Citi 57,999.21 184 5.51%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 49,810.02 232 4.73%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,550.00 4 10.57%
2 JPMorgan 2,426.50 4 10.06%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 2,273.16 5 9.42%
4 Mizuho 2,238.89 4 9.28%
5 HSBC 2,100.00 4 8.71%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.25%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.12%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 6.08%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 6.03%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.86%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,423.32 23 9.47%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,215.71 38 6.59%
3 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 6.08%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.62%
5 Citi 11,366.88 31 5.27%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%