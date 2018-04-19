CEVA sets range on IPO, secures shipping cornerstone CEVA Logistics, the Swiss freight management and contract logistics company, has set the range on its IPO, valuing it at Sfr1.5bn to Sfr1.8bn. It has also secured a cornerstone investment from shipping company CMA-CGM.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are global coordinators on the all-primary offering. Berenberg, Deutsche Bank and UBS are bookrunners. At the range of Sfr27.5 to Sfr52.5 a share, the offering is sized at Sfr749m to Sfr821m. The number of shares to be sold in the base deal is ...