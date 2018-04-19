CEVA sets range on IPO, secures shipping cornerstone

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are global coordinators on the all-primary offering. Berenberg, Deutsche Bank and UBS are bookrunners.At the range of Sfr27.5 to Sfr52.5 a share, the offering is sized at Sfr749m to Sfr821m. The number of shares to be sold in the base deal is ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.