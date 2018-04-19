Watermark
Natixis loses loans banker to SocGen

A long time Natixis loans banker has left the bank to join French rival Société Générale’s global loan sales team.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 11:15 AM

Iulia Filip is vice president, global loan sales, based in Société Générale’s London office.

She reports to Richard Hill, global head of loan sales at the bank.

Filip has spent her career until now at Natixis, having joined the bank’s Paris loans desk in 2009, according ...

