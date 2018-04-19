Natixis loses loans banker to SocGen

Iulia Filip is vice president, global loan sales, based in Société Générale’s London office.
She reports to Richard Hill, global head of loan sales at the bank.Filip has spent her career until now at Natixis, having joined the bank’s Paris loans desk in 2009, according ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.