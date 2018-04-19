Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cometa drops on break as Lat Am gets tough

Latin America’s only new issue of the week was down in the grey market on Thursday, despite investors singing the praises of the credit as bankers said the region’s bond markets were struggling to gain momentum in the face of bulging pipeline.

  • By Oliver West
  • 19 Apr 2018

Baa3/BBB rated Cometa Energía — a group of Mexican energy assets being acquired by private equity firm Actis — sold $860m of 2035s at par to yield 6.375% on Thursday, having earlier announced initial price thoughts of low to mid 6% area. 

Yet the deal dropped by a point ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 29,492.50 112 10.46%
2 HSBC 25,816.35 135 9.16%
3 JPMorgan 18,035.77 81 6.40%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 17,903.32 100 6.35%
5 Deutsche Bank 17,377.35 52 6.17%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,937.30 25 19.44%
2 HSBC 6,849.02 14 13.40%
3 JPMorgan 4,936.30 18 9.66%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,741.51 4 9.28%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,930.95 15 7.69%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 12,038.91 35 11.34%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 11,123.21 32 10.48%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,592.19 17 8.10%
4 HSBC 8,182.19 30 7.71%
5 JPMorgan 8,043.08 29 7.58%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 1,287.73 4 20.97%
1 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 20.97%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 737.00 2 12.00%
4 Deutsche Bank 574.45 4 9.35%
5 KA Finanz AG 331.88 2 5.40%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 3,829.20 65 23.24%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,012.31 51 12.21%
3 HDFC Bank 1,627.98 30 9.88%
4 ICICI Bank 1,242.43 43 7.54%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,067.50 11 6.48%