Ygrene gets S&P green score for latest ABS

GoodGreen Funding 2018-1 received a green evaluation score of E1/76 from S&P. The grading system uses a scale of E1 to E4, with E1 being the highest possible score.

The report states that the agency determines the score based primarily on deal transparency, governance, mitigation or adaptation. This includes looking at use and management of proceeds and environmental impact, among other criteria.

Ygrene filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month for the transaction. Nomura is leading the deal, which is backed by a blended pool of residential and commercial PACE liens. Kroll Bond Rating Agency assigned preliminary ratings of AA+ to the $340.4m transaction. Morningstar Credit Ratings has stamped the deal with a preliminary triple-A rating.

Though green evaluations are not credit ratings, market participants at yesterday’s IMN Green Investing Conference in New York said that the S&P score could open up the transaction to buyers who previously could not buy bonds without a grade from S&P, Moody's or Fitch.

“Having S&P come in and evaluate its first PACE deal will definitely help spreads,” said one conference attendee, adding that the green score could also attract investors with dedicated pools of green capital.

The conference highlighted the growing investor interest in PACE securitizations, with some market participants complaining about a lack of deal supply in the past year. In 2017, just seven residential PACE deals totaling $1.5bn were priced, compared to nine deals in 2016, worth $1.7bn. A California-based source previously told GlobalCapital that the introduction of consumer protection bills in California was one of the factors behind the shrinking deal supply as the market digests the new rules.

“Investors like PACE because of its tangible connection to real estate,” said a portfolio manager at the IMN event, referring to the seniority of the PACE lien in the capital stack. “There have been good oversubscription levels on PACE securitizations in 2017, but there’s not been much supply this year.”