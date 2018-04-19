Libor needs a revival, not a funeral

Since the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would not organise Libor submissions beyond 2021, the financial industry has made tangible progress in developing alternative reference rates. Just this week, ICE joined other exchanges in announcing its futures on a Libor replacement, in this case, the UK’s choice, Sonia....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.