Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Libor needs a revival, not a funeral

The derivatives industry is engaging with efforts to create credible alternative reference rates to Libor, but three years is too little time to achieve this and more attention needs to focus on the existing benchmark itself.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 19 Apr 2018

Since the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would not organise Libor submissions beyond 2021, the financial industry has made tangible progress in developing alternative reference rates. Just this week, ICE joined other exchanges in announcing its futures on a Libor replacement, in this case, the UK’s choice, Sonia.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 133,835.29 503 7.95%
2 JPMorgan 124,028.87 511 7.37%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 113,258.82 378 6.73%
4 Barclays 98,249.99 350 5.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 96,719.92 270 5.75%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,423.32 23 9.47%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,215.71 38 6.59%
3 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 6.08%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.62%
5 Citi 11,366.88 31 5.27%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,907.08 27 10.49%
2 JPMorgan 4,381.89 22 7.78%
3 Citi 4,149.79 23 7.37%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,050.74 23 7.20%
5 UBS 2,626.72 9 4.67%