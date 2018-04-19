Watermark
ECB makes power play over clearing in leaked doc

The European Central Bank (ECB) has proposed new powers that could allow it to control elements of foreign clearing houses’ operations (CCPs) in “exceptional” crisis situations, according to a leaked position paper. This is likely to escalate already tense relations with US regulators.

  • By Costas Mourselas, Jean Comte
  • 19 Apr 2018
The position paper aims to amend a legislative proposal by the European Commission (EC) that seeks to impose additional oversight over foreign CCPs that guarantee derivatives trades. The proposal, from June of last year, includes a clause that would allow ...

