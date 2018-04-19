Watermark
Banks get hot under the collars in solutions business re-boot

Controls have been tightened after the high-profile losses that banks took on margin loans when retail conglomerate Steinhoff ran into trouble late last year. But strategic equity solutions businesses remain central to equity capital markets, writes David Rothnie.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 19 Apr 2018

Every business has its challenging moments, and strategic equity solutions bankers have just had one of theirs.

When a group of banks lost a combined $1bn after a margin loan provided against stock in South African retailer Steinhoff went sour, there was an immediate response. Many of the ...

