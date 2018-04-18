Unilever Spreads displays €1bn LBO bond in market for all sizes

This week, high yield issuers have populated the market with deals of different sizes, and ratings, confident that there is ample demand for a range of deal types.On Wednesday, with Japanese telecoms firm Softbank already in the market offering €2bn of double-B rated bonds in euros and dollars, Unilever ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.