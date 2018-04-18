Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Euro PP banks gear up to fight for market's first refinancings

Several of the earliest Euro private placements will mature in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2018. As Euro PP agents gear up for their first serious spate of refinancings, the market faces a test: will its inaugural issuers remain loyal?

  • By Silas Brown
  • 18 Apr 2018

The Euro PP market was formed in France in 2012, and one of its major selling points over bank lending was an ability to offer longer tenors.

“The average maturity for the first year of Euro PP issuance was roughly six years," said a Euro PP banker in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 44,631.15 197 6.46%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 38,877.08 186 5.63%
3 Citi 33,615.93 194 4.87%
4 Goldman Sachs 32,991.11 117 4.78%
5 Barclays 32,085.11 119 4.65%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 10,617.15 46 9.72%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,556.64 17 7.83%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,255.28 34 7.56%
4 UniCredit 6,952.33 27 6.37%
5 HSBC 6,770.59 38 6.20%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,035.22 21 8.02%
2 BNP Paribas 2,008.60 22 7.92%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,563.07 16 6.16%
4 Credit Suisse 1,458.00 14 5.75%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,375.83 10 5.42%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,910.52 68 9.56%
2 Citi 6,715.07 55 7.20%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,615.98 61 7.10%
4 Barclays 6,303.47 46 6.76%
5 Credit Suisse 6,011.71 44 6.45%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 9,718.26 43 6.33%
2 Citi 9,511.99 39 6.20%
3 JPMorgan 9,430.14 33 6.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 8,943.16 20 5.82%
5 Deutsche Bank 8,857.89 36 5.77%