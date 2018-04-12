Heavy pipeline excites levfin investors

The buzzword among investors in corporate speculative grade debt is "optimism".“We are optimistic about high yield for 2018,” said one high yield bond buyer. “The supply in the primary market is keeping its momentum from last year, although borrowers appeared to expect a higher appetite for risk. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.