Heavy pipeline excites levfin investors Fund managers were looking into €6.5bn of live high yield bond and loan deals in the European leveraged finance markets on Wednesday. Those speaking to GlobalCapital were happy to see that spreads are slightly widening across ratings from last year's historical lows.

The buzzword among investors in corporate speculative grade debt is "optimism". “We are optimistic about high yield for 2018,” said one high yield bond buyer. “The supply in the primary market is keeping its momentum from last year, although borrowers appeared to expect a higher appetite for risk. ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. “We are optimistic about high yield for 2018,” said one high yield bond buyer. “The supply in the primary market is keeping its momentum from last year, although borrowers appeared to expect a higher appetite for risk. ...