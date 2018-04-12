Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Heavy pipeline excites levfin investors

Fund managers were looking into €6.5bn of live high yield bond and loan deals in the European leveraged finance markets on Wednesday. Those speaking to GlobalCapital were happy to see that spreads are slightly widening across ratings from last year's historical lows.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 12:00 PM

The buzzword among investors in corporate speculative grade debt is "optimism".

“We are optimistic about high yield for 2018,” said one high yield bond buyer. “The supply in the primary market is keeping its momentum from last year, although borrowers appeared to expect a higher appetite for risk. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.33%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.20%
3 Barclays 5,053.31 13 6.11%
4 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.93%
5 UniCredit 4,867.28 25 5.88%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,035.22 21 8.16%
2 BNP Paribas 1,945.87 20 7.80%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,563.07 16 6.26%
4 Credit Suisse 1,458.00 14 5.84%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,375.83 10 5.51%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,910.52 68 9.74%
2 Citi 6,715.07 55 7.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,450.98 60 7.05%
4 Barclays 6,138.47 45 6.71%
5 Credit Suisse 5,797.96 42 6.33%