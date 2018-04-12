Debut Turkish builder misses estimate on finishing funding project

On Tuesday it set the tenor on its benchmark dollar bond at five years.
Its roadshow, organised by BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan, finished on Monday.“It's a new name in a new sector and people are taking their time to study the credit ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.