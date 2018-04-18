Watermark
ICE decides on June date for its Sonia futures launch

Intercontinental Exchange on Wednesday announced that it would be launching its three month futures on regulators’ chosen successor for Libor, the sterling overnight index average, on June 1.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 18 Apr 2018
Sonia, an indicator for the overnight funding rate between banks, was chosen as the replacement for Libor by a Bank of England working group last year. The UK Financial Conduct Authority has since signalled that it will not compel banks ...

