Trump to nominate Berkovitz for CFTC

US President Donald Trump will nominate lawyer Dan Berkovitz to be a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House revealed on Monday.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 10:45 AM
Berkovitz co-chairs the futures and derivatives practice at American law firm WilmerHale. He was previously general counsel at the CFTC between 2009 and 2013, acting as deputy representative to the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Berkovitz supported then CFTC chairman Gary ...

