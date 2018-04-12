Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Macquarie hires veteran to run EU ECM

Macquarie Capital has hired a new European head of equity capital markets.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 02:15 PM

Charles Lucas will lead Macquarie's ECM corporate broking where he will head up IPO’s, follow-on offerings, private placements and advisory.

Lucas has over 25 years of experience. Prior to this appointment he worked as head of European ECM at Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW), where he ran public and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 123,024.40 461 7.86%
2 JPMorgan 110,675.39 467 7.07%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 108,465.75 350 6.93%
4 Barclays 95,607.77 316 6.11%
5 Goldman Sachs 88,143.49 250 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,423.32 23 10.02%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,435.54 35 6.59%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,882.45 32 6.32%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,065.17 26 5.92%
5 Citi 10,679.73 27 5.24%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,250.87 23 10.12%
2 Citi 4,099.79 22 7.90%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,013.61 22 7.74%
4 JPMorgan 3,815.90 18 7.36%
5 UBS 2,368.08 8 4.57%