Macquarie hires veteran to run EU ECM

Charles Lucas will lead Macquarie's ECM corporate broking where he will head up IPO’s, follow-on offerings, private placements and advisory.Lucas has over 25 years of experience. Prior to this appointment he worked as head of European ECM at Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW), where he ran public and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.