Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Phoenix announces RT1 for Standard Life acquisition

Phoenix Group Holdings has picked banks to arrange the sale of restricted tier one (RT1) notes ahead of its £3.24bn acquisition of Standard Life.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 12:30 PM

The UK insurance group has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan and NatWest Markets as lead managers. HSBC and NatWest Markets are structuring co-ordinators.

Phoenix said it could sell a perpetual non-call 10 year deal in the Reg S dollar market ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,110.85 25 5.88%
2 Credit Suisse 6,104.86 30 5.87%
3 UniCredit 5,829.01 33 5.61%
4 HSBC 5,429.80 30 5.22%
5 LBBW 5,021.17 27 4.83%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 34,057.29 106 7.09%
2 Citi 28,067.29 147 5.84%
3 Goldman Sachs 26,485.20 183 5.51%
4 JPMorgan 24,337.65 109 5.07%
5 Morgan Stanley 24,091.10 122 5.01%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,789.77 87 12.96%
2 Citi 21,561.53 112 9.38%
3 JPMorgan 19,909.44 73 8.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 19,640.75 157 8.55%
5 Morgan Stanley 19,105.33 93 8.31%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 5,582.45 20 9.85%
2 UniCredit 3,902.49 16 6.89%
3 LBBW 3,521.48 15 6.22%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,368.88 14 5.95%
5 Deutsche Bank 3,260.10 11 5.75%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,146.67 6 13.44%
2 UBS 3,197.40 11 10.36%
3 BNP Paribas 2,429.68 9 7.88%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,377.58 5 7.71%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,055.39 8 6.66%