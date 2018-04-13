Jinmao extends red chip Panda run
China Jinmao Holdings hit the Panda market for the first time in 2018 on Wednesday, raising Rmb3bn ($476.9m). The three year bond priced just one basis point above a Panda of the same tenor sold by another real estate issuer a week earlier.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access:
subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at:
subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
{{errorMessage}}
More like this
— {{article.datePublished}}
All news and league table positions for:
Something lighter
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
Rank
Arranger
Share % by Volume
1
China Merchants Securities Co
21.38
2
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
18.75
2
CITIC Securities
18.75
4
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
13.13
5
China CITIC Bank Corp
11.25
Panda Bond Database
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
04-Apr-18
China Resources Land
China
4,000
2
03-Apr-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
4,000
3
28-Mar-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
1,200
4
20-Mar-18
Republic of the Philippines
Philippines
1,460
5
08-Mar-18
China Resources Land
China
6,000
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
27-Mar-18
Daimler International Finance
Germany
1,000
2
26-Mar-18
CAR Inc
China
400
3
19-Mar-18
Beijing Capital Polaris Investment
China
630
4
16-Mar-18
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
United Arab Emirates
900
5
14-Mar-18
Greenland Holding Group
China
1,500