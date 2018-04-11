‘Hello, correction’: levfin investors welcome cooler market

This week’s deal pipeline for high yield bonds and leveraged loans proves that demand for corporate speculative grade debt, although strong, has become patchy, said fund managers. But bankers still eye eventual oversubscriptions and jumbo deals.So-called 'tourist' investors in high yield, which usually buy investment grade bonds, are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.