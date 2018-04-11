Banks prepare finance for first Saudi wind farm

Four or five bidders are seeking to win the contract to build the 400MW farm.“The contractors are bidding, and securing some debt commitments,” said a banker at a major house looking at financing several of the contenders. Although it was the first wind project in the country, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.