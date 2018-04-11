Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bunch of fives tests IG euro market resilience

The investment grade corporate euro bond market had shown a steady return to strength after Easter, but Thursday's five-deal spree tested its resolve . The market last saw that many deals on March 15 – a day described by one syndicate banker as a repricing point.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 11 Apr 2018
In March, the four deals priced the day after Sanofi’s €8bn six tranche deal, which resulted in new issue premiums jumping into double figures and order books proving more restrained. New issue premiums have remained in double digits, but investor demand had regained some momentum ahead ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 41,794.22 182 6.53%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,597.54 178 5.87%
3 Goldman Sachs 33,048.12 112 5.16%
4 Citi 31,577.20 179 4.93%
5 Barclays 31,173.93 112 4.87%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 9,609.46 40 9.61%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,332.45 16 8.34%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,024.74 27 7.03%
4 UniCredit 6,846.19 26 6.85%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,079.50 27 6.08%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,554.06 16 7.22%
2 JPMorgan 1,481.38 17 6.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,394.25 14 6.48%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,375.83 10 6.39%
5 Credit Suisse 1,196.75 13 5.56%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,333.02 64 9.47%
2 Citi 6,462.57 53 7.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,103.56 57 6.93%
4 Barclays 5,973.47 43 6.79%
5 Credit Suisse 5,647.96 41 6.42%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 8,864.60 38 6.31%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,718.97 19 6.21%
3 Citi 8,518.74 36 6.06%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,375.17 33 5.96%
5 JPMorgan 7,909.26 27 5.63%