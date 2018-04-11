Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SGX develops nifty solution to Indian blockade

Singapore Exchange has announced the launch of a new suite of contracts that will allow investors to keep offshore exposure to Indian stocks with equity derivatives.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 11 Apr 2018

SGX will launch three products in June, the SGX India futures, SGX options on those futures and SGX India bank futures.

On the same day as the launch, June 4, SGX will delist six products referencing the Nifty 50 index — the National Stock Exchange of India’s equity ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 121,512.91 457 7.93%
2 JPMorgan 109,254.32 458 7.13%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 108,365.75 349 7.07%
4 Barclays 93,419.57 311 6.09%
5 Goldman Sachs 87,672.94 247 5.72%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,060.58 21 9.76%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,435.54 35 6.53%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,882.45 32 6.27%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,065.17 26 5.87%
5 Citi 10,679.73 27 5.19%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,250.87 23 10.21%
2 Citi 4,099.79 22 7.97%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,013.61 22 7.80%
4 JPMorgan 3,815.90 18 7.42%
5 UBS 2,368.08 8 4.60%