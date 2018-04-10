Watermark
HNA freezes Swissport IPO plans, blaming difficult markets

HNA, the Chinese conglomerate, has postponed the flotation of Swissport, the Swiss air freight handling company, citing unfavourable market conditions.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 10 Apr 2018

Swissport was acquired by HNA from PAI Partners in July 2015 for Sfr2.73bn. 

The postponement of the deal on Tuesday, which was first announced in January, comes less than two weeks after HNA pulled the IPO of Gategroup, the Swiss airline catering company, after the deal could not ...

