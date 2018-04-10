Watermark
Schuldschein deal pulled as lenders push back

In an action not seen for years, a would-be Schuldschein issuer has been forced to withdraw its transaction when investors refused to participate, even after the lead bank offered much more attractive pricing terms.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 10 Apr 2018

This comes days after Volkswagen's property arm was forced to change the terms of its Schuldschein after a cool reception from lenders. Some feel these are signs of banks being overconfident about their ability to raise money for clients in the market.

The borrower that has pulled its deal ...

