Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CK Hutchison dials in for euro double

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings tested the appetite of the euro corporate bond market on Tuesday with a dual tranche deal, which included the first tranche longer than 10 years to be issued in nearly four weeks.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 10 Apr 2018
Issuers have keep tenors shorter on recent deals, with only a couple of 10 year tranches pricing last week. They have also paid new issue premiums in the double digits and often around 20bp. On March 15, German housing company Vonovia was the last issuer to sell ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 41,597.18 180 6.56%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,270.72 174 5.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,979.19 111 5.05%
4 Barclays 31,116.79 111 4.91%
5 Citi 31,085.26 176 4.91%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 9,322.32 38 9.48%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,332.45 16 8.48%
3 UniCredit 7,049.70 27 7.17%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,952.22 26 7.07%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,004.34 26 6.11%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,554.06 16 7.22%
2 JPMorgan 1,481.38 17 6.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,394.25 14 6.48%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,375.83 10 6.39%
5 Credit Suisse 1,196.75 13 5.56%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,333.02 64 9.51%
2 Citi 6,462.57 53 7.37%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,003.56 56 6.85%
4 Barclays 5,973.47 43 6.82%
5 Credit Suisse 5,647.96 41 6.45%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,718.97 19 6.28%
2 BNP Paribas 8,577.46 36 6.18%
3 Citi 8,304.12 35 5.98%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,300.01 32 5.98%
5 JPMorgan 7,836.74 26 5.65%