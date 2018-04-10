CK Hutchison dials in for euro double

Issuers have keep tenors shorter on recent deals, with only a couple of 10 year tranches pricing last week. They have also paid new issue premiums in the double digits and often around 20bp. On March 15, German housing company Vonovia was the last issuer to sell ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.