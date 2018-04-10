Watermark
EDB roadshows tenge Eurobond

The Eurasian Development Bank has embarked on a roadshow for a three to five year tenge denominated Eurobond.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 10 Apr 2018

JP Morgan is global coordinator and a joint bookrunner on the deal. Gazprombank and Société Générale are joint bookrunners and Kazkommerts Securities is a local manager.

Investor meetings for the Reg S, senior unsecured deal started on Tuesday in Almaty and will continue on Wednesday and ...

