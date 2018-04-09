Borrowers unveil €2.7bn single-B deals despite softer market

Speculative grade bond issuers made a hotly anticipated comeback on Monday, breaking April’s issuance silence with five offerings.
This group of five borrowers includes two familiar French high yield names, tube maker Vallourec and industrial engineering group Novafives.Two credits new to the bond market, Oci NV, the producer of ...
