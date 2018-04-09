Watermark
Borrowers unveil €2.7bn single-B deals despite softer market

European high yield bond issuers served up five new offerings, all with single-B ratings, on Monday, following a quiet post-Easter week. The market has softened, but levels are still tight on an absolute basis, and some investors see it as a better entry point.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 09 Apr 2018

Speculative grade bond issuers made a hotly anticipated comeback on Monday, breaking April’s issuance silence with five offerings.

This group of five borrowers includes two familiar French high yield names, tube maker Vallourec and industrial engineering group Novafives.

Two credits new to the bond market, Oci NV, the producer of ...

