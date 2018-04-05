Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bimbo joins Lat Am’s ambitious pretenders in volatility

Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest bread maker, began meeting fixed income investors on Thursday ahead of a proposed perpetual hybrid bond as Latin American issuers continue to look to bring unconventional structures to market.

  • By Oliver West
  • 05 Apr 2018

Mexico-headquartered Bimbo is looking to issue again just five months after selling a $650m 30 year note, and is the second Lat Am corporate marketing a perpetual.

Brazilian meatpacker Minerva is looking to sell a senior perpetual note and wrapped up a roadshow before Easter. Volatile broader markets and ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 22,627.96 87 11.23%
2 HSBC 18,657.65 106 9.26%
3 JPMorgan 13,063.55 64 6.48%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 11,600.72 80 5.76%
5 Deutsche Bank 10,441.63 37 5.18%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,748.44 19 18.62%
2 HSBC 5,506.80 10 13.23%
3 JPMorgan 4,416.25 15 10.61%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 9.96%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,847.62 14 9.24%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,526.12 29 13.83%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 6,251.26 26 9.07%
3 HSBC 5,300.20 21 7.69%
4 JPMorgan 5,238.67 24 7.60%
5 VTB Capital 4,746.20 8 6.89%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 737.00 2 18.81%
2 Deutsche Bank 574.45 4 14.66%
3 KA Finanz AG 331.88 2 8.47%
4 Commerzbank Group 242.57 2 6.19%
5 ING 191.04 2 4.88%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 3,857.52 57 25.65%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 1,473.98 47 9.80%
3 HDFC Bank 1,424.05 28 9.47%
4 Yes Bank Ltd 1,001.62 10 6.66%
5 ICICI Bank 895.10 29 5.95%